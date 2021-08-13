CRMNEXT Featured as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation
Rated highest for its ability to execute in the Challengers’ QuadrantMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRMNEXT, the leading global CRM, and digital customer experience platform announced its position in the Challengers quadrant of Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation. Based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, CRMNEXT has been named in this research for the ninth year in a row. It retains the highest position for its ability to execute in the Challenger’s quadrant.
CRMNEXT has the largest Banking and Insurance CRM implementation globally and is used by over 1 million users managing over a billion customers. CRMNEXT has a particular forte for meeting very large enterprise needs notably in banking, financial services, and insurance verticals. CRMNEXT offers AI-driven models for smart work prioritization, real-time insights, nudges and alerts, and an advanced playbook designer.
CRMNEXT delivers a smart real-time customer 360 view for deep customer intel, current targeted offers, and behavioral insights. The sales team gets accurate forecasts based on the current pipeline and previous trends, AI-driven guidance at every stage of the sales process. It helps to boost sales effectiveness with call scripts, knowledge bases, and real-time system-driven help.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Adnan Zijadic et al., 4 Aug 2021
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CRMNEXT:
CRMNEXT, Inc., is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.
Rishabh Joshi
CRMNEXT
+91 94508 29986
email us here