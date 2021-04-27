Quara Holding announces Strategic Partnership with CRMNEXT to Drive Digital Transformation and High Impact CX in KSA
Represents Quara Holding’s entrance into the transformative and lucrative digital customer experience space.
The result will be locally hosted CRMNEXT solutions that enable companies in Saudi to provide better customer service, operate more efficiently and ensure data is safe and secure.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quara Holding has announced a strategic partnership with CRMNEXT, World’s No. 1 CRM and digital customer experience platform in banking and financial services, bringing world-class digital transformation solutions to Saudi Arabia. CRM and customer experience management is a growing sector in the Kingdom, especially in highly regulated industries such as finance, banking, and insurance. This partnership will allow Quara Holding to deliver the latest innovations in the digital and customer engagement space. The strategic alliance between CRMNEXT and Quara Holding will help enterprises to reevaluate their ongoing operations and adapt to new market challenges with multiple out-of-box solutions on a flexible deployment strategy i.e. public cloud/private cloud-hosted out of KSA or on–premise.
— Ziad El Chaar, CEO Quara Holding
CRMNEXT products and services will bring unparalleled benefits to the Saudi market in AI-driven and cloud-based digital transformation solutions. This partnership brings together deep skills and capabilities in terms of strategy, product ideation, and hyper scalable deployments to deliver high-impact customer experience and relationship management solutions across complete customer lifecycle including marketing, sales, cross-selling and servicing for banking, insurance, and financial services. For Quara Holding’s users, this translates into real business value, including smarter digital acquisition journeys with instant fulfillment, intelligent bots, and extreme self-service capabilities. CRMNEXT solutions anticipate retail and corporate needs in advance, delivering customized, prequalified offers and digital journeys that enhance customer experience and loyalty. In addition, its AI-driven visual digital journey designers and accelerators enable personalized sales and service offerings with significantly faster turnaround times and lower operational costs.
Quara Holding, CEO Ziad El Chaar said, “The demand for world-class CRM solutions in Saudi Arabia is growing and is one of the most overlooked products in the Saudi markets. We have already signed deals with Dar Al Arkan, Saudi Home Loans, and Quara Finance and we are looking to onboard more customers in 2021. We are, therefore, delighted to announce our strategic partnership with CRMNEXT. It will combine our expertise of working with the highly regulated finance, banking, and insurance markets in Saudi with CRMNEXT’s transformational integrator solutions programs, leading to substantial competitive advantage for our clients.”
CRMNEXT Director- Sushil Tyagi said, “We are very optimistic and have envisioned great things in this alliance with Quara Holding to fully transform the Customer engagement and Strategy landscape of the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the fastest developing hub of innovation in the region and we would like to be the forerunners in this transformation drive. We look forward to leveraging our deep global experience in delivering high-impact customer experience and relationship innovation solutions to power enterprises with AI and cloud capabilities for faster and profitable growth.”
Regional Head-Vishal Khurana added,” CRMNEXT is excited to embark its new strategic partnership journey with Quara Holdings, as we seek to secure a stronger foothold in the kingdom. Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns CRMNEXT for its long-term and commitment to the region by enhancing solutions for the local market and creating the talent pool in the Kingdom.
About Quara Holding:
Quara Holding was established 25 years ago as a strategic ecosystem of real estate and financial technology ventures led by several established Saudi families. Today it is a Saudi-based investment entity present in 11 countries. It incubates, sponsors, and invests in businesses that demonstrate high potential in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and abroad.
Quara Holding represents a new generation of investment entities at the intersection of financial services and technology. It provides strategic vision and unlocks synergy, driving digital integration across its portfolio of businesses.
It has a steadfast commitment to innovation and impact, along with extensive global experience, and is focused on leveraging its advanced digital capabilities and integrating modern technology solutions, including Blockchain and FinTech, across traditional sectors.
Quara Holding has proven its industry leadership and being a genuine innovative investment incubator by achieving a series of successful milestones, such as: Building the largest listed real estate company in Saudi Arabia and developing more than 15,000 housing units. Creating the first residential mortgage scheme in Saudi Arabia. Offering the first mortgage-backed securities on the Luxembourg stock exchange and the first Sukuk for Dar Al Arkan on the Irish stock exchange and Nasdaq in Dubai. It developed the first luxury co-branded villas in KSA with Roberto Cavalli. And QUARA was the first company to sell its real estate projects online.
Quara Holding investments include Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company; Dar Al-Arkan Properties; Al Khair Capital; Saudi Home Loans; Bahrain Financing Company (BFC); Quara Finance; Independent Logistics Company; Taj Lifestyle Center; T'azur Insurance Company; and Quara Blockchain ventures.
About CRMNext:
CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM software solution provider in Insurance CRM and Banking CRM services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers.
CRMNEXT eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally and has also become the largest CRM in insurance services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.
