CRMNEXT Raises $16M in New Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and Invest in Doubling its Team

About

CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM software solution provider in Insurance CRM and Banking CRM services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. CRMNEXT eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in insurance services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.

Banking CRM services