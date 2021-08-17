Submit Release
Thrive HR Consulting To Reveal the latest trends in HR M&A at SXSW

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting announced today that their session entitled “Navigating Successful M&A for Startups” is open for voting at SXSW! Anyone who wants to support their speaking proposal can cast a vote for that session idea. Voting is open until August 26th at this link: https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/115009.

An essential destination for global professionals, the annual SXSW event in March features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. The 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals will take place from March 11-20 in Austin, Texas.

Below you can find more information about Jason Walker and Rey Ramirez session proposal.

NAVIGATING SUCCESSFUL M&A FOR STARTUPS

Mergers and Acquisitions are complicated and require a high degree of skills and expertise to navigate and execute. Research finds that 70% to 90% of all M&A deals fail, and it's not just small firms, but also corporations such as Microsoft, and Google.

Getting acquired by another firm not only validates that your company is a rising star in your industry, but it can also provide a financing bridge you might have been trying to fill. In this session, Jason Walker and Rey Ramirez, Co-Founders of Thrive HR Consulting, will explore strategies for preparing for a successful acquisition and share how entrepreneurs can minimize any chances of failure.

About Thrive HR Consulting:

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

