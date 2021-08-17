Thrive HR Consulting To Reveal the latest trends in HR M&A at SXSW

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting announced today that their session entitled “Navigating Successful M&A for Startups” is open for voting at SXSW! Anyone who wants to support their speaking proposal can cast a vote for that session idea. Voting is open until August 26th at this link: https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/115009.

An essential destination for global professionals, the annual SXSW event in March features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. The 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals will take place from March 11-20 in Austin, Texas.

NAVIGATING SUCCESSFUL M&A FOR STARTUPS

Mergers and Acquisitions are complicated and require a high degree of skills and expertise to navigate and execute. Research finds that 70% to 90% of all M&A deals fail, and it's not just small firms, but also corporations such as Microsoft, and Google.

Getting acquired by another firm not only validates that your company is a rising star in your industry, but it can also provide a financing bridge you might have been trying to fill. In this session, Jason Walker and Rey Ramirez, Co-Founders of Thrive HR Consulting, will explore strategies for preparing for a successful acquisition and share how entrepreneurs can minimize any chances of failure.

