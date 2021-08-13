Derby Barracks/Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21a502735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021 @ approximately 2141 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark St, Brighton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Tonya Beezup
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile #1
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
responded to a report of an assault on Clark St in the Town of Brighton, VT.
Investigation revealed Tonya Beezup to have strangled and assaulted Juvenile #1.
Beezup was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Barracks
in Derby. Beezup was released on a flash citation into the Essex County District
Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021 @ 1230
COURT: Essex County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881