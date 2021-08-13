Derby Barracks/Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21a502735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021 @ approximately 2141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clark St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Tonya Beezup

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile #1

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police

responded to a report of an assault on Clark St in the Town of Brighton, VT.

Investigation revealed Tonya Beezup to have strangled and assaulted Juvenile #1.

Beezup was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Barracks

in Derby. Beezup was released on a flash citation into the Essex County District

Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2021 @ 1230

COURT: Essex County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881