UPDATE* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2021 @ 1717 hours

STREET: Sugarhouse Road

TOWN: West Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Hollow Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Robinson

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mathew Gilman

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

*Update*

Robinson succumbed to his injuries the following morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

**Initial News Release, 1:01 am, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021**

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a truck versus motorcycle crash on Sugarhouse Road in West Burke, VT. Initial investigation and witness statements revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 was travelling at a high rate of speed on Burke Hollow Road headed north. Vehicle #2 was travelling south on Burke Hollow Road and yielded prior to turning onto Sugarhouse Road. Vehicle #1 collided with Vehicle #2 as they were both turning onto Sugarhouse Road.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone who has any information or witnessed this crash should contact Tpr. Figueroa at 802 748 3111.