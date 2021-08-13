*UPDATE* St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A403836
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2021 @ 1717 hours
STREET: Sugarhouse Road
TOWN: West Burke
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burke Hollow Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Robinson
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mathew Gilman
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
*Update*
Robinson succumbed to his injuries the following morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
**Initial News Release, 1:01 am, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021**
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a truck versus motorcycle crash on Sugarhouse Road in West Burke, VT. Initial investigation and witness statements revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 was travelling at a high rate of speed on Burke Hollow Road headed north. Vehicle #2 was travelling south on Burke Hollow Road and yielded prior to turning onto Sugarhouse Road. Vehicle #1 collided with Vehicle #2 as they were both turning onto Sugarhouse Road.
This crash is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone who has any information or witnessed this crash should contact Tpr. Figueroa at 802 748 3111.