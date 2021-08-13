S.D. Highway 87 to be Closed Through Portions of Wind Cave National Park

For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Contact: Tim Wicks, Project Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – According to Wind Cave National Park, S.D. Highway 87 will be closed starting on Aug. 16, 2021, through Oct. 12, 2021, due to maintenance on the Beaver Creek Arch Bridge (mile marker 41.3) and the Pigtail Bridge (mile marker 43.0). A detour will be available for through traffic using Custer County Highways that are surfaced with gravel.

The county roads include Rankin Ridge Road and Beaver Creek Road, both of which are numbered Custer County 391. National Park Service (NPS) Roads 5 and 6 will remain open, and all hiking trails will be accessible that are outside of the closure between the bridges.

Wind Cave National Park maintains S.D. Highway 87 within the limits of the park from the junction with U.S. Highway 385 to the Wind Cave/Custer State Park border.

