How To Choose a Care Facility for Your Loved One

Keynote speaker Annalee Kruger has dedicated her life to advocacy and education around elderly people. Webinar information for Advice Chaser's event on how to choose a care facility for a loved one

The care facility you choose will impact your loved one, your finances, and the whole family. Learn how to make a confident choice in this free webinar.

When you’re choosing a nursing home for mom or dad, you have to find a place that’s a good fit for them as well as for you. This webinar will give you a roadmap to navigate this important decision.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- You’ve already made the difficult decision to place your loved one in a care facility. Now you’re faced with another serious question: which facility do you choose? Your decision will impact not only your loved one’s life, but it will also affect you, your finances, and your relationship with your loved one, so you must be careful. To learn more about making a confident choice, join Advice Chaser’s free educational webinar on things you should think about when selecting a care facility. The event will premiere at 12:00 noon Pacific time on August 17, 2021. The event is free, but you’ll need to register in advance here. The webinar will be hosted by Advice Chaser, a service dedicated to connecting people with ethical and personalized financial information. The keynote speaker of the event will be Annalee Kruger. Ms. Kruger is a social worker who has dedicated her entire career to advocating for the elderly. Her presentation will cover things you should know when choosing a location for your loved one to live, including:• Questions to ask while you’re on a tour of a care facility• Things to look for—both good things and red flags—in the nurses and staff• Why asking about skin care specifically is a hugely important factor• What kinds of diet options you can (and should) ask about• Tips for creating a communication plan with the facility so you’re always aware of how your loved one is doing“Most people don’t realize that when you’re choosing a nursing home for your mom or dad, you have to find a place that’s a good fit for them as well as for you and the rest of the family. This decision impacts all of you financially and emotionally. This webinar will give you a roadmap to navigate this important decision and have peace of mind about your loved one,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.Once you’ve selected a care facility, you may need guidance on how to afford the best care possible for your loved one. Advice Chaser can match you with a financial advisor who has experience in helping families plan for the costs of having an elderly or disabled loved one. Book your free phone consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

How Advice Chaser Works