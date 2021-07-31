Five Ways To Be a Good College Parent

Webinar information on the Advice Chaser event on being a supportive college parent Dr. Andrea Brenner, keynote speaker at this Advice Chaser webinar

You probably want to stay involved while letting your student spread their wings. Learn tips on how to be supportive while fostering your child’s independence.

Dr. Brenner has excellent insights on how to set up your student--and yourself--for independence and growth.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Going to college is a huge change in lifestyle for your new university student, but it’s also a parenting shift for you. With your child’s new life adventures, you probably want to stay involved and be supportive while letting your student spread their wings. Learn tips on how to be a supportive parent while fostering your child’s independence in this Advice Chaser webinar. The event will premiere at 12:00 noon Pacific time on Aug 3, 2021. The event is free, but be sure to reserve your spot here Advice Chaser, a financial advisor matching service dedicated to democratizing financial knowledge, will host the webinar. The event features Dr. Andrea Brenner as the keynote speaker. Dr. Brenner is a sociologist, author, and speaker who has specialized in first-year college experiences. She will share expertise on topics such as:• 5 ways to be a supportive college parent• What parents should know about the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)• How to define “adulting” with your soon-to-be student• Key differences between parenting a high school student versus a college student• Ways to introduce life skills before your child heads out on their own“Helping kids to fly the nest is so tough. As a mother to high school students who are choosing colleges, I deeply understand the desire to all but move in with them,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Dr. Brenner has excellent insights on how to set up your student--and yourself--for independence and growth.”This webinar will offer tips on how to be the best parent you can be when it comes to supporting your child emotionally and preparing them with life skills. To get personalized guidance on how to best prepare for college financially, talk to a financial advisor. They can help you and your child find options to help pay for school and set smart budgets that work for both you and your student. Book your free phone consultation today About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

How Advice Chaser Works