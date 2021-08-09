10 Facts and Myths About Retirement That You Need to Know

Advice Chaser's webinar will discuss myths and facts about retirement planning Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

Join Advice Chaser’s free educational webinar that will bust myths about retirement and discuss what you need to know now to have a great retirement later.

Retirement is not a one-size-fits-all plan. Rather than relying on myths, you can learn principles of long-term financial planning and apply them to your specific situation.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes, the average lifespan is roughly 85 years—but if you plan your retirement around that date, you could end up in trouble. Do you know what other misconceptions are baked into your plans for the future, or how much those errors might cost you? Join Advice Chaser’s free educational webinar that will bust myths about retirement and give you up-to-date information on what you need to know now to have a great retirement later. The event will premiere at 12:00 noon Eastern time on Aug 10, 2021. The event is free, but be sure to reserve your spot here Advice Chaser, a financial advisor matching service dedicated to democratizing financial knowledge, will host the webinar. The educational event will cover common misconceptions, as well as tips for planning how much you’ll want to save for your individual lifestyle. Join the webinar to learn more about:• 10 common myths about retirement finances• How to create a retirement income plan• Tips to keep in mind when planning for long-term care and Medicare coverage• Why the “70% of my pre-retirement income will be enough” rule doesn’t work for everyone—and what you should aim for instead• How to plan for different income brackets in retirement“Retirement is not a one-size-fits-all plan. Rather than relying on myths, you can learn principles of long-term financial planning and apply them to your specific situation,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “As someone who has had to seek this education out on my own, I definitely recommend learning as much about retirement as you can. This event is designed so that everyone who joins can come away with tools to plan the retirement they want.”While this event will discuss retirement myths and best practices, you may need extra guidance depending on your particular goals. To get advice on your specific retirement plans, talk with a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can match you with an experienced financial advisor who has worked with clients in your same situation. Book your free phone consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

