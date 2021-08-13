Cosmetic Dentistry, and Product Innovations Drive U.S. Dental Materials Market to Reach Nearly $2 Billion by 2026

Dental materials are consumable goods that are bought recurrently by dentists. As such, demand behaves less elastically in this market and suffers less from economic shocks.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released updated research on the U.S. dental materials market, addressing key insights and the effects of COVID-19 in 2020, and beyond. In spite of COVID-19, the market size is expected to continue to increase over the forecast period, which iData forecasts are due to cosmetic dentistry, product innovation, and bulk fill restoration techniques.

According to iData's U.S. Dental Materials Market Report, the global market was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2019 with over 390 million dental material procedures performed every year. The effects of COVID-19 were determined in best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios with the largest projected market decrease around 75%. Despite this, the market size is expected to reach nearly $2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes types of cement, impression materials, direct restoratives, temporary restoratives, bonding agents, core build-up materials, and anesthetics. The dental cement market value will increase in conjunction with the demand for more permanent and temporary crowns and bridges. The dental impression material market accounted for the second-largest segment of dental materials, following direct restoratives. The growing elderly population in the U.S. translates to an increasing demand for crowns and bridges, which proportionally recruits a greater usage of impression materials.

Among the many competitors within these global markets, 3M and Dentsply Sirona are the leaders followed by Kerr and Private Label. GC America and Septodont are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the global market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

