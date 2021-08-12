Derby Barracks // Request for information
CASE#: 21A502729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: August 11 2021 at 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Barton VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Leslie Daniell
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12, 2021 at 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding stolen equipment from a job site behind Kinney Drugs in Barton. Nearby surveillance footage showed that an individual operating a light colored sedan stole the equipment at approximately 0915pm on August 11. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 802-334-8881.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993