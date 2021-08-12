Derby Barracks // Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: August 11 2021 at 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, Barton VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Leslie Daniell

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 12, 2021 at 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding stolen equipment from a job site behind Kinney Drugs in Barton. Nearby surveillance footage showed that an individual operating a light colored sedan stole the equipment at approximately 0915pm on August 11. Anyone with information is encouraged to call VSP at 802-334-8881.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993