2021 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count - Through Day Six

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, August 12, 2021

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15, 2021 are updated daily.

 

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally are as follows:

 

Friday, Aug. 6:  55,326 entering

  • Up 11.0% from Friday last year
  • Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7:  67,482 entering

  • Up 23.1% from Saturday last year
  • Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8:  65,771 entering

  • Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year
  • Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9:  64,158 entering

  • Up 12.6 % from Monday last year
  • Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10:  60,626 entering

  • Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year
  • Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11:  57,675 entering

  • Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year
  • Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

 

Six Day Total:

2021:  371,038 Vehicles                2020:  319,698 Vehicles                2015 (75th Rally): 509,045 Vehicles

 

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

 

For additional detailed information regarding the Sturgis Rally, including frequently asked questions, temporary traffic signal locations, media coverage, and more, please visit https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

