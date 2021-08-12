Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Carrying a Pistol without a License and Simple Assault Offenses: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Carrying a Pistol without a License and Simple Assault offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:36 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument the suspect spat on the victim and brandished a gun. The victim fled the scene in their vehicle and awaited responding officers. The suspect fled before responding units arrived.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

