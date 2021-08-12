Temporary Closure of Wells Avenue On-Ramp to Eastbound I-80 as Part of Spaghetti Bowl Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 in Reno will temporarily close beginning Aug. 17 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

WELLS AVENUE ON-RAMP TO EASTBOUND I-80 CLOSURE

Beginning Aug. 17 at approximately 8 p.m. through late September, the Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed 24/7. Drivers wishing to access the interstate can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

As crews continue work to reconfigure the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp, they will temporarily reduce the current two-lane off-ramp to one lane. Temporarily closing the Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 toward this spaghetti bowl ramp will reduce merging and weaving leading into the reduced work zone; enhancing safety and mobility for all. Ultimately, the base of the eastbound I-80 spaghetti bowl ramp to southbound I-580 will be shifted slightly to the east. This will lengthen the distance between the Wells Avenue eastbound I-80 onramp and the spaghetti bowl ramp, providing additional safety by adding more space for merging traffic.

EAST FOURTH STREET WEEKEND CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over east Fourth Street will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

East Fourth Street will be closed from Galletti Way to Sixth Street from 8 p.m. Aug. 13 to 6 a.m. Aug. 16. Business and pedestrian access will remain available.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way during overnight hours (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) nightly Aug. 15 through Aug. 20. Business access will remain open.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Aug. 15 to Aug. 20 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

SOUTHBOUND I-580 SECOND/MILL STREET OFF RAMPS

Access to Second Street and/or Mill Street will be intermittently closed from the southbound I-580 Second Street/Mill Street off ramp overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Aug. 15 to Aug. 20. Access to one route—either Second Street or Mill Street—will remain available.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Aug. 15 to Aug. 20.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.