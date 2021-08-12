Ore. Gubernatorial Candidate Bud Pierce Says Mask Mandate is a Failure of Public Policy: Let local jurisdictions decide
Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, says Gov. Brown’s statewide mask/vaccine mandate continues to show a pattern of mixed messages.
Gov. Brown’s indoor mask mandate shows that she does not trust local leaders and people to control the pandemic. This is poor public policy.”SALEM, OR, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, says Gov. Brown’s statewide mask/vaccine mandate continues to show a pattern of mixed messages. Her ever-changing, overreaching policies are confusing Oregonians and hampering efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
At a press conference yesterday, Brown ordered masks to be required in all indoor spaces starting Aug. 13. Also, all executive branch employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after FDA approval.
Dr. Pierce responded to the announcement: “Gov. Brown’s indoor mask mandate shows that she does not trust local leaders and people to control the pandemic. This is poor public policy.”
As an oncologist, Dr. Pierce closely follows the science on the COVID-19 vaccine. He understands and monitors hospital capacity. He believes Brown’s mandate is counterproductive to the goal of real pandemic control.
“I know that the vaccine is effective. My family members and I chose to be vaccinated. We need consistent, science-based messaging to encourage vaccinations,” Dr. Pierce emphasized. “When state government continues to force mandates, 16 months into the pandemic, that distrust and lack of confidence only increase.”
Dr. Pierce will continue to support local decision-making with authority and accountability. “The fastest way to end the pandemic is for citizens to get information from people they trust in their local communities.”
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom.
