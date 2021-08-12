Submit Release
Authorities Searching for Escapee from Foothills Correctional Institution

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Foothills Correctional Institution minimum custody offender John Curtis Anderson (#1338690), who escaped from the Morganton prison this morning by climbing a fence at the minimum custody portion of the facility and running away.

He was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white tee-shirt around 10:15 a.m. at the prison, where he was serving a sentence of two years and 10 months for identify theft and fraud. He may have jumped into a waiting vehicle of unknown description.

Originally from Cleveland County, Anderson is a white male who stands 5 foot 10 and weighs about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his forehead and tattoos on his left arm (Chinese writing), left hand (faded letters) and right arm (an angel).

He was admitted to prison on July 9, 2021. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 16, 2022.

If you see Anderson, please call 911 or the Foothills Correctional Institution at 828-438-5585.

