Non-Operated Williston Basin Assets for Sale
Non-Operated Working Interest Only Assets for Sale in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and MontanaDENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by U.S. Energy Development Corporation ("Seller") to divest certain non-operated working interest wellbore only assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a highly diversified production stream by well vintage and operator. They are producing approximately 77 net boe/d (76% oil) at a shallow 11% decline rate, and there is upside potential with 15 PDSI wells. Next 12-month cash flow is projected to be about $1.3MM.
Bids for the opportunity with USEDC referenced in this press release are due September 14th, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/
