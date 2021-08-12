The Pandemic Hobbies That Are Raising (And Lowering) Daily Optimism
A cross-generational study focused on understanding how certain lifestyle preferences and behaviors are influencing daily optimism throughout the pandemic.LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cross-generational study conducted by MacKenzie Corporation (Orange County, CA) found that from 2020 to 2021, Gen-Z and Millennial optimism went UP whereas Gen-X and Boomer optimism went DOWN. By exploring how lifestyles and behaviors have changed throughout the pandemic, survey results established connections between specific pandemic hobbies and daily optimism level variations.
Key Finding: Overall optimism is lower for those who picked up new “Entertainment” hobbies.
Establishing the optimism differential, which compares optimism levels between those who DID and those who DID NOT participate in a certain activity, findings revealed how shared hobbies influence daily optimism differently across each generation. For “Binge-Watching TV/Movies” as a newfound pandemic hobby, Gen-Z recorded an optimism differential of -4 points whereas Millennials recorded a +12 point differential. In other words, binge-watching entertainment content lowered Gen-Z optimism and raised Millennial optimism.
Key Finding: When it comes to the staying power of newfound pandemic hobbies, less is more.
When comparing the total number of new hobbies adopted during the pandemic and continuation likelihood for that hobby after pandemic restrictions have been fully lifted, an inverse relationship emerged:
- Gen-Z: 6 new hobbies, 80% continuation likelihood.
- Millennials: 5 new hobbies, 89% continuation likelihood.
- Gen-X: 3 new hobbies, 95% continuation likelihood.
- Boomers: 2 new hobbies, 91% continuation likelihood.
While younger generations have adopted more new hobbies, they are less likely to maintain those hobbies in the long term. For brands looking to capture new markets and engage new audiences, understanding which hobbies have "staying power" will help identify the most promising opportunities.
Key Finding: For many respondents, no news is good news.
When asked how often they check online for news or current events, Gen-Zers and Boomers who responded - “I don’t” - recorded the highest daily optimism levels within their age group. Across all generations, Millennials recorded the highest daily optimism among those who check online for news at least once per day; +6 points higher than Gen-Z and Boomers, +9 points higher than Gen-X.
More findings available in the full report:
- Overall Optimism
- Newfound Hobbies
- Living Situation Changes
- Media Consumption
- Top Brand Experiences
Access the full report for free: 2021 Consumer Insights Report by MacKenzie Corp
Methodology
An online survey was distributed to residents of Orange County, CA, in coordination with a third-party panel list provider. The survey was opened on June 4, 2021 and closed on June 10, 2021. A total of 500 anonymous responses were collected and results were segmented by generation: 20% Gen-Z (18-24), 35% Millennials (25-40), 22% Gen-X (41-56), 24% Boomers (57-75).
