New Consulting Firm Launches to Help Next-Generation Family Business Leaders Thrive
Empowering future leaders to find their voice, write their sequel, and leave their personal mark on the family business legacy.LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new consulting firm, Next Gen Collaborative, has officially launched to provide specialized guidance for multi-generation family-owned businesses. Founded by experienced family business owners, advisors, and twin sisters – Jenny Dinnen and Katie Rucker – the firm will empower next-generation family business members to navigate complex challenges while leaving their personal mark on the family business legacy.
Family businesses make up a significant portion of the U.S. economy, with over 5.3 million companies employing more than 63% of the workforce. To achieve long-term success, however, these businesses require a tailored approach to management and leadership that address their unique needs.
"Family businesses have a rich history and culture that sets them apart from other enterprises," said Jenny Dinnen, Co-Founder of Next Gen Collaborative. "But they also face a distinct set of challenges, from succession planning to balancing family dynamics with business operations. Our firm is dedicated to helping these businesses thrive for years to come by supporting the growth and development of next-generation family business leaders."
Next Gen Collaborative offers a range of services, including strategic planning, one-on-one coaching, interactive workshops, and guest speaking engagements. As second-generation owners of a customer insights and market research company, MacKenzie Corporation, Jenny and Katie have a deep understanding of family business operations.
"We know firsthand the challenges that family businesses face because we’re currently navigating those challenges ourselves,” said Katie Rucker, Co-Founder of Next Gen Collaborative. “The past 15 years running MacKenzie Corporation as second-generation owners has taught us a lot, and we want to leverage everything we’ve learned along our journey to support others along their journeys. We believe that empowering the next generation of leaders is an opportunity to strengthen the entire family business community, as well as the family units themselves.”
To learn more about Next Gen Collaborative and their services, visit their website at www.NextGenCollaborative.com
