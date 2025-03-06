New U.S. Study Reveals Surprising Insights into Public Perception of Family Businesses

Findings reveal what U.S. adults currently think, feel, and know about family businesses.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide study conducted by MacKenzie and Next Gen Collaborative sheds light on how family businesses are perceived by the general public. The 2025 Family Business Perception Report reveals key insights into the sector’s identity, competitive positioning, and generational differences in perception. With over 1,000 respondents from across the U.S., this study provides a data-driven look at both the strengths and misconceptions surrounding family businesses today.“For family business leaders, understanding how they are perceived isn’t just about correcting misconceptions - it’s about using these insights to strengthen their brand, refine their messaging, and build stronger connections with customers, employees, and the communities they serve,” said Jenny Dinnen, Co-owner of MacKenzie (a second-generation family business) and Co-founder of Next Gen Collaborative._______________Key Findings from the Study Include:1) Family businesses are seen as values-driven, but their social contributions often go unnoticed.While honesty (56%) and dedication (58%) ranked among the top traits associated with family businesses, far fewer respondents linked them with social responsibility (29%) and charitable giving (27%).2) The public underestimates the economic impact of family businesses.Most respondents estimated that family businesses contribute 25-50% of U.S. jobs and GDP, but in reality, they are accredited for 59% of private sector employment and 54% of private sector GDP.3) Family businesses are viewed as being more susceptible to common challenges.When compared to non-family businesses, respondents largely believe that family businesses are more likely to face challenges related to change management (84%), technology (82%), and leadership (79%)._______________“These findings confirm what many in the family business community have long suspected: there is a disconnect between perception and reality,” said Katie Rucker, Co-Owner of MacKenzie and Co-Founder of Next Gen Collaborative. “If we want to change the narrative around family businesses, we need to first understand what people believe today. This report is a great place to start those conversations and offers a solid foundation for planning next steps.”MacKenzie and Next Gen Collaborative have made this report available for free and are encouraging family business centers, advisors, and leaders to discuss these findings and their implications.To download the full report, click here For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:Jenny Dinnenjdinnen@mackenziecorp.com(949) 380-6487About MacKenzie:Since 1985, MacKenzie has been empowering brands with the data-driven customer insights needed to be relevant and stay relevant in an ever-changing world. From high-level strategic guidance to ground-level tactical support, they provide end-to-end market research and customer insights services that produce actionable findings with real-world impact.About Next Gen Collaborative:Next Gen Collaborative is dedicated to equipping next-generation family business leaders with the strategies and tools needed to thrive in their roles. Through tailored coaching services, custom workshops, and engaging keynote presentations, they offer an experience-based approach to navigating the unique challenges of integrating personal aspirations within the family legacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.