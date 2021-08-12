TDA STAFF RECOGNIZED FOR EXCEPTIONAL WORK

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced TDA’s Region 1 Field Staff members Kyle Thompson, Joe Finley and Brandon Hubbard were recently honored at the 25th annual Texans Caring for Texans state recognition ceremony held at West Texas A&M University. Thompson, Finley and Hubbard received an award for going above and beyond the call of duty when delivering PPE and medical supplies to Texas hospitals last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an honor to work alongside such exceptional individuals,” Commissioner Miller said. “TDA is committed to providing the high level of service Texans have come to expect, and none of it would be possible without the dedicated employees at this agency. Please help me in congratulating Region 1 Field Staff members on their well-deserved award.”

Texans Caring for Texans is an annual awards ceremony honoring excellence in performance by Texas State employees in the Texas Panhandle. The Texans Caring for Texans Task Force offers each state agency in the Panhandle’s 26 counties an opportunity to recognize the positive impact these public employees make in their communities.

Agencies represented at the 25th annual state recognition are listed below:

• Amarillo College • Clarendon College • Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center • Texas Department of Agriculture • Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Clements and Dalhart units • Texas Department of Family and Protective Services • Texas Department of Public Safety • Texas Department of State Health Services • Texas Department of Transportation/Amarillo and Childress districts • Texas Health and Human Services Commission • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Pharmacy • Texas Workforce Solutions • West Texas A&M University