Commissioner Sid Miller Hails Win for Farmers' Right to Repair

"This EPA clarification is a hard-fought victory for Texas farmers and ranchers nationwide. By clarifying that the Clean Air Act backs, not blocks, the right to self-repair farm equipment, the agency has smashed a massive barrier that has crippled our producers for too long.

I've battled for Right to Repair for years, as bogus restrictions shackled farmers to pricey, manufacturer-monopolized fixes. This guidance makes it crystal clear: no more exclusive dealer mandates. The law won't stand in the way of faster, less expensive repairs.

The payoff is huge for agriculture, boosting producers and consumers. Farmers can ditch the dread of a minor glitch halting vital gear mid-planting or harvest, wasting time, or tanking a whole season. Result? More uptime, better productivity, and lower costs for everyone.

I applaud President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for hearing farmers out and delivering action that empowers producers, bolsters rural economies, and propels American agriculture forward."

