Commissioner Sid Miller Applauds Trump Administration's Enforcement of 1944 Water Treaty Agreement

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is responding to new action by the Trump Administration to enforce the 1944 Water Treaty with Mexico, following a joint announcement of an expanded agreement between the United States and Mexico from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The move signals long-overdue accountability on water deliveries critical to South Texas agriculture.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"I thank U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their bold leadership in delivering real progress on enforcing the 1944 Water Treaty. This win came because Texas farmers and ranchers, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, refused to back down. They battled relentlessly for the water rightfully theirs, essential to saving their farms, livelihoods, and communities.

If Mexico had honored the treaty from the start, Congress, led by Representative Monica De La Cruz, wouldn't have needed to unleash $280 million in emergency relief through USDA and TDA to rescue South Texas agriculture. That's just a drop in the bucket compared to the massive losses from missed deliveries, ruined crops, closed farms, and endless uncertainty along our southern border.

This enforcement is a hard-fought triumph for Rio Grande Valley growers, who've endured years of betrayal and erratic supplies. In South Texas, water isn't optional—it's the lifeline of our ag industry, rural jobs, and economy.

We can't let up now. South Texas farmers demand ongoing vigilance, justice, and the water promised decades ago."