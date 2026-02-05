Commissioner Miller Hails Attorney General Paxton's Lawsuit to Crush CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has launched a lawsuit to obliterate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood, exposing their proven connections to toxic ideologies that wage war on American values.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"Texas is planting its boots firm and declaring war; we're finished coddling these vile radicals who twist our sacred freedoms to gut our nation from the inside out. My battle-hardened ally against radical Islam, Attorney General Ken Paxton, is spot-on to hammer the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR with unrelenting legal firepower. We will not stand idly by while these wolves in sheep's clothing masquerade as civil rights champions to shove their anti-American venom down our throats.

I am proud of Texas's ironclad resolve to defend its citizens and heritage. Safeguarding Texans demands we block these extremists' every chance to rake in funds, enlist recruits, or spew their hateful lies across our great state. Texas is rising unyieldingly for freedom, security, and the Constitution, and we'll fight tooth and nail to annihilate any threat against them."