Experience the Essence of Mexican Culture in Guanajuato
Guanajuato entices visitors for 2021/22 with full calendar of world class eventsGUANAJUATO, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, holds within its expansive territory the very essence of Mexican culture. It offers visitors archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy, a full calendar of cultural events.
This year, the state of Guanajuato has resumed in-person gatherings for cultural, sporting, and recreational activities and is ready to receive international visitors, especially from the United States and Canada.
Grape Harvest Festival (Vendimias)
In the months ahead Guanajuato will be hosting some major events, including the traditional Vendimias grape harvests in the region's vineyards.
Today, the Guanajuato wine region is a vibrant, thriving region thanks to the commitment of the vineyards, wineries and the sustained gradual growth that has positioned Guanajuato on the world’s wine map.
This is one of the region’s most outstanding events. The Grape Harvest Festival (Vendimias) begins on July 10 and will take place in various parts of the state until October 16, 2021. Activities include tours of some of Mexico’s finest vineyards.
This year from November 29 to December 3, the Magical Town (Pueblo Mágico) of Mineral de Pozos in Guanajuato will host an event that evaluates and awards wines from Mexico, the "Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles", and wine producers, oenologists and entrepreneurs exhibit their best products.
Guanajuato International Film Festival
Another world class event is the 24th edition of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (#GIFF24) that will be held from September 17 to 26, 2021 in Guanajuato state in the cities of León, Irapuato and San Miguel de Allende, presented in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and the Goethe Institute. This important festival enables filmmakers as well as Mexican and German producers to develop their projects.
Respecting health protocols the festival returns to cinemas and theaters, maintaining its streaming platform and online transmissions, and is dedicated to its co-founder Ernesto Herrera.
This year’s GIFF received 3,274 films from 132 countries.
Festival Internacional del Globo – FIG
Guanajuato’s International Hot Air Balloon (Festival Internacional del Globo – FIG) is an annual event that takes place in León, México every November. For 2021, it is set for November 12-15. This festival currently ranks among the three top Balloon events in the world. Since its beginning in 2002, it has hosted over 5 million visitors and 2,700+ hot air balloons from all over the world.
Cervantino International Festival (FIC 49)
Guanajuato is known as “Capital Cervantina de América”. A highlight of any visit to Guanajuato is the Cervantino International Festival in October dedicated to Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra the author of the most famous novel in the Spanish language: Don Quixote de la Mancha. This three-week event is the most renowned of its kind in Latin American, offering a mix of music, theatre, arts, literature, and film. This year, the 49th edition of the "International Cervantino Festival", will be held in Guanajuato city from October 13 to 31, 2021.
The Cervantino International Festival is one of the preeminent multidisciplinary and performing arts festivals in the world with 110 performances, 81 in cultural venues of the state of Guanajuato, and 29 on digital platforms, it aims to reach a diverse and broad audience. It will host 55 national artistic groups that will participate in this edition, 18 are from Guanajuato; And of the 1,865 participating artists, 495 are from Guanajuato, who will offer expressions of music, theater, and dance. In addition, a wide-ranging offering across the artistic spectrum, academic activities and visual arts exhibitions will be presented in museums, galleries, and other cultural spaces in the municipalities of Guanajuato, Salamanca, and León.
This year Cuba and the Mexican state of Coahuila are the main guests of honor and will offer their artistic and cultural expressions to enhance the spirit and create bridges that unite societies.
International Festival of José Alfredo Jiménez
The highest representative of the Mexican regional music genre “ranchera” José Alfredo Jiménez, holds a very special place in the hearts of Mexicans. And, above all in his "adored people" of Dolores Hidalgo in Guanajuato, where even today he is remembered with great affection, and where you can find his house, now a museum, and his tomb in the municipal pantheon.
The International Festival of José Alfredo Jiménez is held at the end of November, highlighted by various activities that pay tribute to the singer's career with mariachi and parties.
Guanajuato Rally
The return of the famous Guanajuato Rally has been announced for 2022. Guanajuato will also host the third day of the FIA World Rally Championship, considered one of the best races of the year. It takes place on the dirt roads that surround the cities of León, Guanajuato and Silao.
All events guarantee rigorous health safety protocols so that visitors will have only to concentrate on enjoying the events in a warm and stimulating environment.
Beyond those special happenings, culture remains the backbone of Guanajuato tourism. This remarkable state has two UNESCO World Heritage cities, Guanajuato city and San Miguel Allende; six Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns): Dolores Hidalgo, Salvatierra, Yuriria, Jalpa de Cánovas, Mineral de Pozos and Comonfort, as well as many places for adventure tourism and outdoor activities.
The state of Guanajuato also has splendid connectivity and offers celebrated local gastronomy to satisfy the most demanding tastes and accommodation options for all budgets. And above all, the warm hospitality of its people. Come visit. Explore! And get to know us.
