Luxury Estate Located in Prestigious Upper Mount Royal in Calgary to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

2906 Marquette Street Southwest will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Mark Evernden and Lee Richardson of Century 21 Bamber Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlooking Cartier Park, 2906 Marquette Street Southwest will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Mark D. Evernden and Lee Richardson of Century 21 Bamber Realty. Currently listed for $10.89 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 10–15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“After working on several luxury auctions with Concierge Auctions in Canada over the years, 2906 Marquette Street Southwest is truly a show-stopping home. From the designer appliances to the countless amenities, we know this property will attract a competitive auction.” stated Evernden.

Nestled in Upper Mount Royal, this contemporary home boasts workmanship, luxury materials, and state-of-the-art amenities. Outside the vast windows overlook the woodland and wildlife of nearby Cartier Park. Step into the entrance foyer, where the cantilevered, floating staircase sets a welcoming tone, rising to the main floor and formal living room. Gather around the gas fireplaces by the grand piano on winter evenings. Look to the family room on the other side, where the west facing balcony overlooks the park. The family room flows into the ultra-modern kitchen, where granite countertops and Italian glass cabinets surround Miele Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances. Right outside is an east-facing loggia with a water and fireplace feature. This summer kitchen awaits for an alfresco lunch or late-night cocktails. Wow guests with the 5G theatre room with its own wet bar, and a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool. Geothermal heating and cooling throughout the indoors plus the driveway, front stairs, and walkway. From the marble floors to the soaring 10ft+ vaulted and barreled ceilings, every inch of this luxury property waits to welcome you home.

“We are pleased to be working as a team with Concierge to find our client the perfect buyer. We know this outstanding property will attract a competitive auction and welcome the expertise of Concierge Auctions.” stated Richardson.

Boasting immaculate outdoor areas and a suite of multi-million dollar single-family homes, old world meets new world in Upper Mount Royal. Upper Mount Royal has been Calgary’s most desirable area for over a century. The many surrounding parks offer hiking and walking trails through vast green spaces. Shop along trendy 17th Avenue, or explore the hip entertainment district of Mission, both well within walking distance. The downtown core is a stone’s throw away, and the grounds of the famous Calgary Stampede beckon, only six minutes from your front door. The city’s amenities are yours to discover from a central location. Calgary itself is located for easy access by car to Banff and the Rockies, or the provincial capital and historical hub of Edmonton. A quick 25-minute drive to Calgary International Airport makes air travel a breeze.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.