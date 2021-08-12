Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to Meet Aug. 26

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis. Agenda items include general board business.

For more information, please contact the vet board’s Executive Director Vanessa Orlando at (410) 841-5862 or vanessa.orlando@maryland.gov.

