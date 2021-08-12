CellCore Provides Its Practitioners with Bi-Monthly Q&A Sessions with Their Founding Doctors
Health Company Provides Multiple Education Opportunities for Its Partners including 'Live with the Docs (LWTD)' Webinar
Education is central to who we are as a company. We offer LWTD to give practitioners direct access to Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences, a health company, provides a webinar called Live with the Docs (LWTD) (https://cellcore.com/pages/live) on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month for healthcare practitioners to have a direct Q&A with CellCore’s founding doctors.
— Jenna Kilzer, CellCore Social Media Manager
CellCore is a wellness company that provides unique products to support foundational aspects of health, such as immunity, mitochondria, and the gut. This company partners with many types of practitioners — including chiropractors, health coaches, and naturopaths — and provides wholesale prices to registered practitioners to support access to quality products for their patients.
Jenna Kilzer, CellCore Social Media Manager, says, “Education is central to who we are as a company. We offer LWTD to give practitioners direct access to Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, the owners of the company, to ask their clinical questions. This provides them with a deeper understanding of the products and protocols and what sets CellCore apart in the industry.”
LWTD has been available to practitioners since 2018. In these webinars, the founding doctors are able to get into the details and provide personalized answers for practitioners. In a recent LWTD, Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd fielded a wide variety of questions, including topics like autoimmunity, distilled water, EMFs, kidney function, radioactive elements, etc.
Dr. Jay adds, “One of our main goals is to make our CellCore practitioners feel as supported as possible as they help their patients. The Q&A provided in LWTD allows us to have direct connections with these practitioners. Alongside LWTD, we dedicate ourselves to providing additional in-depth education in the CellCore Learning Center.”
Within the CellCore Learning Center is a complimentary practitioner training database with modules that lead practitioners through the phases of the CellCore protocol. Along with the main curriculum, there are detailed articles on a wide variety of health concerns. The company also hosts an in-person conference twice per year called ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes) (https://cellcore.com/pages/eco-workshops) to provide education for their practitioner partners.
To learn more about LWTD, visit the CellCore Website (https://cellcore.com/pages/live). To register as a CellCore practitioner and have access to the bimonthly webinar, visit the CellCore Website (https://cellcore.com/pages/register-practitioner).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook