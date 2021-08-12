Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:59 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A vehicle nearby followed behind the stolen vehicle when it fled. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The vehicle sought is described as a silver Hyundai.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.