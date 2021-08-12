Denali Sponsors WTIA Founder Cohort 6

Denali Financial Consulting announces sponsorship of Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) as they welcome tech startups for sixth Founder Cohort.

Growing and scaling a company doesn’t happen in a vacuum. At the outset of a startup’s life, every decision, and the speed and timing of those decisions, matters to its success — or failure.”
— Dave Parker, WTIA Startup Program’s Board Chair
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denali Financial Consulting is proud to sponsor the Washington Technology Industry Association’s (WTIA) sixth incoming cohort. This sponsorship builds on Denali’s longstanding ties with WTIA and includes co-hosting a workshop on revenue forecasting in late September.

On Monday, WTIA announced that they’ve selected 30 tech startups for their new (and 6th official) cohort. The Founder Cohort program is led by a team of expert tech founders and entrepreneurs with the aim to “support each company and guide them through the crucial stages of fundraising, corporate governance and customer development.”

“Growing and scaling a company doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Dave Parker, WTIA Startup Program’s Board Chair. “At the outset of a startup’s life, every decision, and the speed and timing of those decisions, matters to its success — or failure. Building a solid network is the other piece of that puzzle. That’s why we’ve carefully built the Founder Cohort program to serve founders’ unique needs and connect them with the right people, to set them on the best possible trajectory for success as early as possible and support them every step of the way.”

WTIA’s mission to “build a strong technology sector in a thriving community in Washington State and beyond” seamlessly aligns with Denali’s mission to “help founders achieve financial peace of mind,” making it a naturally valuable partnership to help grow the startup community.

Denali was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development, and today they serve clients across the U.S. and around the world from their Pioneer Square headquarters in the heart of Seattle’s technology community. Denali helps companies just starting out, as well as established businesses that are growing fast or in need of more sophisticated financial modeling.

Denali’s core services include:
STRATEGIC ADVISORY support and acumen for business leaders, from financial modeling to strategic planning and fundraising support.
CFO & CONTROLLER part-time and interim financial leadership experienced in managing the important tasks of a growing business.
EXPERT PROJECTS including M&A consulting, due diligence, SOX and audit readiness, and board meeting prep.
ACCOUNTING and bookkeeping, so founders can focus on their business knowing that Denali is focused on their books.

About Denali Financial Consulting
Denali Financial Consulting provides experienced, strategic, financial, and operating leadership for growing companies on a part-time or project basis. As a member of your entrepreneurial team, we expertly manage your financial operations so you can focus on building a great company. Learn more at denalifc.com or scale@denalifc.com

About WTIA
WTIA is an influential co-op of 1,000 tech companies large and small, that aims to unify the voice for the technology community in Washington by consolidating the power of member companies to solve business problems they can’t solve on their own. For more information, please visit washingtontechnology.org

