Royalton Barracks // DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2021 at approximately 8:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II

ACCUSED: Ryan Johnson

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2021, at approximately 8:03 AM, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a male at the Sharon Trading Post at 5038 Vermont Route 14 in Sharon who appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle which was being operated by Ryan Johnson. Following further investigation Johnson was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Johnson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 09/21/2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2021 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.