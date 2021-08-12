The Future Reference for the Brazilian National Soybean Market
The only accurate and unified Brazilian national soybean index in the worldNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation. In the age of the internet, it’s to be expected. Since the Orville Brothers went airborne at Kitty Hawk the acceleration of innovation from the last century to this one has grown exponentially. Innovation has surpassed beyond man’s being earthbound as technology accelerates connectivity bringing data to one another faster and more efficiently than ever before.
On occasion, innovation arrives with new technology. In others, it presents new solutions with existing technology applying new applications and bridging connectivity. Enter MarketDesk, a revolutionary platform featuring a unique, cost-effective cloud-based methodology for distributing financial data and content to the global community.
MarketDesk became the technology hosting platform for a first of its kind global soybean index: the SAFRAS & Mercado CTDI Brazilian Soybean Index. Working closely with its partner SAFRAS & Mercado, agribusiness specialists in South America and a division of multinational CMA, Inc., it became apparent a void existed for a pricing standard for the national Brazilian soybean index. Brazil, the world’s leader in soybean production, doubles as the world’s number one exporter. The immense size of the country however presents challenges in unifying pricing across its 37 soybean producing cities but SAFRAS & Mercado as the market leader in providing price discovery emerged as part of a new market data solution.
MarketDesk proposed SAFRAS & Mercado enlist the aid of another ecosystem partner, CTD Indices. CTD Indices is a quant driven index engineering firm with founders originating in quantitative hedge funds focused on systematic trading and ahead of the curve investment.
This MarketDesk partner ecosystem is designed to foster collaboration with key content providers who are best in class identifiable in this soybean index solution. It’s a market data solution driven partnership focusing on content innovation and product development unavailable through existing mainstream channels.
An immediate impact with the new SAFRAS & Mercado CTDI Brazilian Soybean Index is anticipated with the dynamic demand for soybean in China. Far and away, China is the world’s largest importer of soybeans. Its annual import volume is approximately 100 million metric tons so the value in the new soybean index will come to the fore rapidly.
Beneficiaries are not limited to industry professionals. From grain merchants, traders, hedge, and financial industry professionals of all kinds interested in the humble soybean, this intercontinental index project is an example of a repeatable application across industries globally. The formula for successfully bridging the need for unified pricing as here is translatable to data of all kinds: market data and content, efficiently flowing through the MarketDesk platform.
Brice Hamon, CEO at MarketDesk said, “We’re gratified to establish a new pricing benchmark for this major global product connecting the SAFRAS CTDI Brazilian Soybean Index through the technology innovation available on the MarketDesk platform. The unified soybean pricing will be beneficial to all participants from Brazil to China and all points in-between.”
Darren Bishop, Global Head of Partnership Strategy at MarketDesk adds, “This is a landmark for pricing of Brazilian soybeans in that South American nation and to the world. Simply put, as Brazil has become the world’s leading exporter of soybeans, a coherent national benchmark price is most important for producers, midstream grain merchants, and financial participants for production and hedging purposes. For MarketDesk, it’s the beginning of a new chapter extending beyond any one data product hosted by the innovations and technical flexibility available on the platform.”
The SAFRAS CTDI Brazilian Soybean Index meets rigorous international governance standards adhering to best practices of the IOSCO Statement of Compliance satisfying all benchmark requirements.
