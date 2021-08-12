Inc. 5000 Firm Zinda Law Group Adds to Its Medical Malpractice Group
Zinda Law Group, a national personal injury firm, is excited to welcome medical malpractice veteran, Bonnie Christie, to the firm.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group is proud to announce the expansion of its medical malpractice group with the addition of lead trial lawyer Bonnie Christie. Based out of Houston, Texas, Christie brings over 11 years of complex litigation experience to the firm.
Prior to joining Zinda Law Group, Christie was a partner at a medical malpractice firm in Houston. She also spent years handling medical malpractice cases in Lafayette, Louisiana, worked on mass tort litigation involving vaginal mesh cases and handled subrogation claims for several insurance companies. At Zinda Law Group, Christie primarily handles medical malpractice cases and other catastrophic injury cases, such as motor vehicle collisions, truck accidents and premises liability matters.
"Medical malpractice cases have been a passion of mine since before my career began," Christie said. "Helping clients through difficult and complex cases requires a dedicated team effort, which is exactly what Zinda Law Group provides. I promised a former client of mine that I would always advocate for injury victims, and I am proud to work with a firm that is committed to fighting for those who need a voice."
Zinda Law Group currently has over 30 attorneys in offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. Founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, Zinda Law Group handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a national personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312
