SecureCo Announces Patent Award For Obfuscated Internet Data Communications
Patent Grant Establishes Foundation of SecureCo’s IP Innovation Dedicated to Securing Data Delivery Over Untrusted Networks
This patent highlights just one of the many unique technological innovations we bring to our customer solutions.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureCo, Inc. (“SecureCo,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), which offers protected and resilient data-in-transit cybersecurity leveraging stealth, deception, and obfuscation, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued it patent No. 11,088,996. The patent, titled “Secure Network Protocol and Transit System to Protect Communications Deliverability and Attribution,” builds the foundation of SecureCo’s IP portfolio dedicated to secure and obfuscated data delivery over untrusted networks.
— Eric Sackowitz, CTO
The patent describes an innovative protocol and transit methodology that provides anonymous and hidden internet data routing, protecting communications deliverability and obscuring user attribution on any device and in any location or operating environment. The solution provides for a fully “cloaked network” comprising zero trust architecture that combines both novel and battle-tested stealth and security approaches. This patent affirms SecureCo’s standing as a technology leader in the obfuscated data communications space.
“To defend clients effectively in today's cyber climate, SecureCo deploys multiple technology countermeasures to the tradecraft used by sophisticated hackers and nation-state adversaries. This patent highlights just one of the many unique technological innovations we bring to our customer solutions.” said Eric Sackowitz, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of SecureCo. “We will continue to provide an ever evolving toolkit for network obfuscation, frustrating hacker attempts to target and exploit sensitive data, critical systems, and, most importantly, the end users themselves.”
ABOUT SECURECO, INC.
SecureCo offers exceptional protection and resiliency for data traversing the internet. Unlike most data-in-transit security offerings, SecureCo uses both fortification and stealth, adding valuable diversity to client defense strategies. Our platform-as-a-service routes data over a zero trust mesh network using deception, obfuscation and misattribution, to not only cryptographically secure sensitive comms, but to hide the very existence of the transmission. SecureCo solutions are targeted for government and enterprise applications for mobile and remote access, IoT, secure facilities and critical infrastructure. For more information, please visit: https://secureco.com.
PR Inquiries
SecureCo, Inc.
pr@secureco.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn