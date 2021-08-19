Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Marketing Analytics and Data Science (MADS) 2021
Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at MADS 2021, October 25th, 2021.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform today announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, will be speaking at Marketing Analytics and Data Science 2021 on October 25th, in Palm Beach, Florida This event is “the conference for digital analysts'' with an 18-year history of sharing marketing analytics wisdom.
An informa event, MADS 2021 is a two-day conference focusing on three core principles: Best practices for ensuring synergy between data science and analytics; hacks to ensure a data-driven mindset is embedded into organizational culture, and proven strategies for enhancing the value of impact in the overall organization. MADS 2021 website.
Session: THE 4C’S OF DATA – CREATE CONNECT CONTROL COMMERCIALIZE
Since the dawn of digital analytics (aka the ‘late 90s’), there has been a clear and frustrating disconnect between the executives who want data and the analysts who create and work with it. While both groups continue to get closer to each other, we still lack a translation layer between executive needs and analyst efforts. Jim takes you through the ‘4 Cs of Data’ framework which helps decision-makers better understand and value the entire data ecosystem, giving you a solid understanding of how data works to build programs that win and businesses to compete in 2021.
When: Monday, October 25th, 12:15 PM
Where: MADS 2021 will be held at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Palm Beach, Florida
Conference website.
About Jim Cain
Since founding Napkyn Inc in 2009 based on a moment of inspiration (yes - it was written on a napkin). Jim has bootstrapped a multi-million dollar firm and recognized brand, in the digital analytics consulting space. An acknowledged thought leader on digital analytics and eCommerce, Jim has spent the last decade advising some of the largest brands in North America through successful digital transformation initiatives.
With Jim’s strategic direction, Napkyn Analytics has been recognized three times as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Jim’s goals include employing his deep-seated love of data to help enterprise marketing leaders achieve success through analytics done properly.
Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and resides in Ottawa, Canada’s Capital City.
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world-class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis, and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
