Stephanie Eller Joins MAC Group as Community Manager
Social media is quickly becoming an important aspect of our marketing strategy. I’m confident that Stephanie will help us stay on top of changing trends and make our brands stand out on social media.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Eller has joined MAC Group as Community Manager for Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Phottix and Tenba. She will be responsible for growing these brands’ presence on social media, managing their influencer programs, and inbound/outbound engagement with our communities.
— Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
Stephanie has been working with MAC Group since May 2020, but is now joining full-time. She is bringing her 10+ years of experience in both photography and social media management to this position. She will continue her work with these brands on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, while researching new social platforms to ensure MAC Group is where the creators are.
“I look forward to continuing my work with MAC Group. I’m excited to help these brands grow and shine on social media and see what
the future brings.” - Stephanie Eller, Community Manager
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio.
Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
