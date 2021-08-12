ReleaseOwl announces full range DevOps for SAP HANA XSA Applications
ReleaseOwl, Native DevOps Platform for SAP has announced full range out-of-the-box DevOps capabilities for SAP HANA XSA Applications.
ReleaseOwl as part of its vision towards building ONE native DevOps platform for SAP has extended its out-of-the-box SAAS DevOps offering for the SAP HANA XSA bringing great benefit for SAP customers.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAP application teams can now build CI/CD pipelines for SAP HANA extended application services, advanced model effortlessly with ReleaseOwl Build and Release Pipelines.
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder & CEO of ReleaseOwl
ReleaseOwl Build Pipelines:
Build Pipelines provide the early warning system for developers to ensure that they produce highest quality code at source.
Once developers push the code/configuration changes to a GIT Repository, a build pipeline can be started to trigger the CI Process.
The CI Build perform the following activities with all the features out-of-the-box.
a. The MTA application archive builder triggers the technology-specific compilers for various modules part of the application.
b. The MTA application archive builder packages the artifacts from each module into .mtar extension.
c. Integration with Sonarqube will run static code analysis checks on the code for any violations to the enterprise coding standards.
d. With ABAP Test Cockpit integration, the ABAP code is checked for any compliance/ coding related violations and report is generated
e. Unit Tests are run and the Code Coverage reports are generated.
ReleaseOwl Release Pipelines:
Release Pipelines provide you with a deployment architecture that is a rich blend of both Orchestration and automation. A Release Pipeline is made of stages.
Each stage is an encapsulation of an optional pre-deployment step, an automated deployment step to an environment and an optional post-deployment step.
A pre-deployment step can be an approval process for the particular MTAR build to be deployment into SAP environment.
A post-deployment step can be a task assignment to an individual / team to complete the sanity checks on the deployment.
With the help of build and release pipelines, SAP teams can achieve automated Packaging, Deployment, Testing, Compliance and Audit for SAP HANA XSA Applications
What are the other capabilities of ReleaseOwl that are available with the Enterprise Subscription ?
ReleaseOwl is the first Native DevOps Platform that has well defined DevOps workflows for SAP Applications built on ECC, S/4 HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform ( BTP ), CPI and XSA Applications.
1. DevOps SAP On-Prem: Automated packaging and deployment of Transports, Transport Impact Analysis, Transport Retrofit and conflict resolution.
2. CI-CD for SAP Cloud: Automated Packaging and deployment of MTAR Applications, support for ABAP cloud with GCTS.
3. Unit Testing and Code Coverage for ABAP.
4. Compliance and Code Quality Checks with SonarQube, ABAP Test Cockpit ( ATC ) , CPILINT
5. Bi-Direction Integration and Sync with Jira and ServiceNow.
6. Orchestrated Release Management with the Approval process and Task Assignment.
7. SAP HANA Monitoring
8. Audit of Subaccounts and Traceability.
If you are an IT leader or leading agile transformation of the SAP practice and looking to streamline and accelerate change management without heavy IT investment, ReleaseOwl will be the tool of your choice. Experience seamless DevOps for SAP, built Natively on SAP with ReleaseOwl.
More Information about the Releaseowl can be found on the Website Blog Section
The product offering – ReleaseOwl, DevOps for SAP is available for purchase on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
At SAP Store, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions integrating with and extending SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.store.sap.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a global contract.
About ReleaseOwl,
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS-based enterprise software delivery company with a mission to help companies accelerate their SAP adoption, release faster with lesser risk and produce higher reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP.
