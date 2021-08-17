BostonSight Continue PROSE Provider Network Expansion in Canada
Precision Cornea Centre in Ottawa Will Increase Access to Life-Changing Eye Care for People with Severe Corneal Disease
At BostonSight we continue to expand our network of PROSE providers so that more patients can access this life-changing treatment.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today that Precision Cornea Centre of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, has joined the PROSE Provider Network. Dr. Brittany Yelle, OD, will become the newest PROSE Provider. Precision Cornea Centre is a leading corneal specialty practice led by Dr. Kashif Baig, MD, MBA, FRCSC, and includes corneal surgeons Dr. Darrell Lewis, MD, FRCSC and Saama Sabeti, MD, MPH, FRCSC. With the addition of Precision Cornea Centre, the BostonSight PROSE Provider Network now includes 19 sites in four countries.
“With the addition of PROSE to our practice, we can offer more options to patients with severe ocular surface disease,” said Dr. Baig. “PROSE is a specialized medical treatment that may avoid the need for surgical intervention while providing life-changing results.”
PROSE (prosthetic replacement of the ocular surface ecosystem) is a medical treatment that saves sight in individuals with advanced ocular surface disease. PROSE treatment teams include cornea specialist ophthalmologists and optometrists who have completed an intensive BostonSight PROSE Clinical Fellowship. During treatment, doctors customize prosthetic lens devices from gas-permeable polymers for each patient’s condition and unique eye shape to improve vision and comfort and promote long-term healing of the ocular surface.
For many people, PROSE treatment is their only option to restore visual function and end suffering from critical and devastating eye issues resulting from complications of severe dry eye, keratoconus, ocular GvHD, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Stevens Johnson Syndrome, corneal damage or injury, and other corneal diseases.
“At BostonSight we continue to expand our network of PROSE providers so that more patients can access this life-changing treatment,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “With the addition of Precision Cornea Centre, we are better positioned to help more patients in Canada. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yelle, Dr. Baig, and the Precision Cornea Centre team to the PROSE Network.”
A full list of PROSE Network Sites can be found on the BostonSight website at https://www.bostonsight.org/find-a-provider/
About Precision Cornea Centre
Precision Cornea Centre was established in 2019 as the first and only non-hospital academic subspecialty clinic in Canada devoted solely to cornea and anterior segment pathology. The Centre is part of public health care and welcomes patients from across Canada and internationally. https://www.precisioncornea.com/
About Dr. Brittany Yelle
Dr. Brittany Yelle is Canadian and an American Board-Certified optometrist. She graduated from the University of Montreal School of Optometry. As part of her clinical rotations, Dr. Yelle completed a joint internship with EyeDOCS and Precision Cornea Centre, where she gained experience in the diagnosis and management of ocular disease with a concentration in cornea and anterior segment pathology. Dr. Yelle has traveled with Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH) to provide eye care in Ecuador and has participated in the University of Montreal’s mobile clinic (Regard collectif), which offers full eye exams to the homeless population. She is also passionate about specialty contact lenses and ocular surface disease, her areas of interest at Precision Cornea Centre.
About Dr. Kashif Baig
Dr. Kashif Baig, a Cornea, Anterior Segment, Cataract, and Refractive Surgeon, is the Founder/Medical Director of Precision Cornea Centre and the Medical Director at Herzig Eye Institute Ottawa. He currently serves as the President of the Canadian Cornea, External Disease, and Refractive Surgery Society, and the Executive Director of the Sally Letson Foundation. Dr. Baig is an Assistant Professor at the University of Ottawa, Pediatric Cornea Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Clinical Investigator in Regenerative Medicine at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, and Director of the Cornea, Anterior Segment, and Refractive Surgery Fellowship Program at the University of Ottawa Eye Institute. He completed his medical and residency training at McGill University, MBA Degree (specializing in Health Services Management) at McMaster University, and Fellowship training in the United States. Dr. Baig has a strong interest in the development and implementation of surgical innovations in corneal and anterior segment surgery.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight has saved the sight of thousands of individuals suffering from ocular surface disease, corneal disease, injury, or damage. Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA, Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, and state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab. BostonSight PROSE™ Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
