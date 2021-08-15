Connecting with South Sudan

South Sudan an investment opportunity

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the bank of the Nile River, located in the middle of a mountain sea South Sudan swampy region is the perfect place to reconnect with the mother earth.

This magnificent country is a must-see, a habitat with a large population of hippos and Africa's most iconic wildlife species, including elephants, giraffes, and lions. It has a population of approximately 11 million and more than five ethnic groups is a country where history is alive and human culture, and colors fulfill the landscapes.

The official language of South Sudan is English and there are over 60 indigenous languages, most classified under the Nilo-Saharan Language family; collectively, they represent two of the first-order divisions of Nile Sudanic and Central Sudanic making this diversity one of the largest of the world, the rich in their culture and history make South Sudanese an exemplary community and a must visit for tourist.

Rich not only in biodiversity and culture, South Sudan is the home of many music artists, like Barbz, Yaba Angelosi, De Peace Child sing Afro-beat, R&B, and Zouk; Dynamq is popular for his reggae releases; and Emmanuel Kembe who sings folk, reggae and Afro-beat. Also Emmanuel Jal and Flizzame, Emmanuel being one of the South Sudaneses music artist's who have broken through on an international level with his unique form of Hip Hop and a positive message in his lyrics. Jal, a former child soldier turned musician, received good airplay and album reviews in the UK and has also been sought out for the lecture circuit with major talks at popular talkfests like TED.

Many traditional and modern games and sports are popular in South Sudan, particularly wrestling and mock battles. The traditional sports are mainly played after the harvest seasons to celebrate the harvests and finish of the farming seasons. The games attracted large spectators who sang, played drums, and danced to support their favorite wrestlers.

South Sudanese cuisine is for sure one of the greatest characteristic of this country is based on grains and uses yams, potatoes, vegetables legumes, meats and many more. The typical cuisine that originated from the different tribes and affected the traditional cuisine of the South Sudanese included: Pondu which is also part of the Congolese cuisine and made up from cassava leaves pounded and cooked inform of a dish, One of the most famous dishes is Kisra, a sorghum pancake made from grinding sorghum and making a soup out of it then frying it over a hot metal surface curved inform of a circle using some additives that spice up the pancake flavor, and Mandazi, fried pastry made by mixing the common baking powder to a number of ingredients including the baking flour, common salt, water and natural oil that together makes the look of a dough which later is fried in a hot oil frying pan

There is no other place in the world with cattle that magnificent, rich biodiversity and welcoming people like South Sudan! What are you waiting to explore this wonder of the world.