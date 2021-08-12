Press Release - FAA Implements More Efficient, Safer Flight Routes for South-Central Florida

WASHINGTON On Aug. 12, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) went live with the second phase of new air traffic routes and procedures that improve the safety and efficiency of airspace in South-Central Florida. The project, often referred to as the South-Central Florida Metroplex initiative, will optimize aircraft arrival and departure procedures to and from 21 airports.

New routes include changes in aircraft flight paths and altitudes in certain areas, but would not increase the number of aircraft operations at any of the airports. It is one of 11 Metroplex projects nationwide to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in major metropolitan areas across the country.

Community involvement was a critical part of the project. The FAA conducted extensive outreach to the public before issuing its final decision on the project. The agency held 30 public workshops and two public comment periods totaling 120 days in 2019 and 2020. The agency also evaluated and responded to 3,239 comments.

After the FAA implements the new routes and procedures, there may be some variation in where aircraft fly. For example, air traffic controllers will sometimes direct aircraft off published routes for safety or efficiency or to reroute them around weather systems.

The FAA issued the Finding of No Significant Impact-Record of Decision for the South-Central Florida Metroplex project in October 2020.