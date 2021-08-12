EdTech start-up launches inaugural youth summer camp for academic accessibility
EdTech start-up The Teacher Marketplace launches inaugural summer camp for academic accessibility, furthering their commitment to educational equity & accessWESTPORT, CT, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Teacher Marketplace (TTM), in partnership with Robert Jacobson Sports (RJS), is pleased to announce a week-long summer enrichment program taking place in Ardsley, NY from Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27, 2021.
Twenty students will enjoy a day filled with academic enrichment, along with sports and games taught by TTM and RJS tutors and coaches. The program will provide free access to qualifying first through eighth grade students. These students will have this educational, social, and athletic experience, tuition-free, thanks to the generous support of The David and Geri Epstein Private Foundation, TTM and RJS.
Collectively, the TTM teachers each average over 15 years of classroom experience, many of whom possess Masters Degrees and special certifications such as Teacher of the Year, Golden Apple Award, TESOL certification and Special Education certification. One of the teachers is even a certified National Geographic Educator. The summer camp will feature both in-person teachers (based in the New York area), as well as remote teachers joining from states across the country, including Texas, California, North Carolina and Indiana.
This program is one of many initiatives where TTM is able to further their commitment to educational equity and access. They believe that individualized, high-quality educational experiences should be available to all children, regardless of a family’s income.
Details of the Summer Camp:
- Learning & Activities: Literacy, science, math, music, football, mini-golf, volleyball, kickball, obstacle course, board games, chess
- Nutrition: Meals and snacks provided
- Time: 8am-4pm
- Location: Life is The Place to Be (Ardsley, NY)
- Program Director: Glenn Leibel
- Technology: Chromebooks and headphones provided for each student
- Education Type: Traditional classroom, One-on-One in-person and remote tutoring
- Staff: TTM and RJS tutors and coaches
To join TTM on their mission to provide high-quality education to all students, please visit their website. Find an educator for your child today: offering remote or in-person private instruction, even an educator to teach in a pod.
About TTM
With the pandemic still present, TTM wants to make sure all children can learn safely and that no child falls behind. The Teacher Marketplace has vaccinated and background checked tutors around the nation specializing in a wide range of subjects with age groups ranging from Pre-k through University for remote and in-person tutoring.. Visit the TTM website to learn more about their mission.
