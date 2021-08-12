PhD Studies and The Impact of Higher Education to Economy

Phd Studies

Education has become an instrument for economic progress

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies provide Quality Education, UK Accredited degrees and partners with a wide range of Universities in the UK and United States. Education has become an instrument for economic progress moving away from its original role to offer framework for human development.

Why do professionals are still up to further their studies? In a rapidly changing world, research findings indicate a strong correlation between higher education on the one hand and the competitiveness of the economy and sustainable development on the other. Among the 132 ranked full-time MBA programs reported to U.S. News & World Report for its annual MBA survey, the overall average base salary plus bonus paid to 2020 graduates was $101,034. (source: https://wtop.com/news/2021/03/see-which-mba-programs-lead-to-the-best-return-on-investment/). From the point of view, it is important note that the higher education system is one of the sources of the competitive position of an economy. The level of competitiveness of the economy, on the other hand, significantly determines the sustainable level of prosperity achieved by an economy.

Francisco Peñaherrera, Executive Director of PhD Studies ensures to provide the high quality of education will be on top of his priorities. Meeting all the needs of the students worldwide should meet beyond expectations. With the fast track and flexible programs, courses are 100% online where you can finish in the shortest time and with their UK Accredited Degrees, it gives you the opportunity to work and study in the United Kingdom.

PhD Studies offers Degrees from Diploma, Bachelors and Master’s to a wide range from Business Management, Human Resources, Health and Social care, Hospitality and Tourism, Law and Education, Cyber Security and Logistics.

Pursuing a specialized degree, professionals are recommended to pursue a degree from an Accredited Degree Experts with PhD Studies. Land to a better career for those self-motivated and driven professionals that are flexible to change and improve quality of life.



For more information, please contact:

PhD Studies

students@phdstudies.ae

+971 50 593 0170

