Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/30/21 at 0105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road and Weatherhead Hollow Road
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Remy Magnon
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/30/21, at approximately 0105 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a motor vehicle off the roadway with no one around it. Troopers
responded to the scene and were not able to locate the operator. Investigation
revealed that the operator damaged a stop sign by driving over it as well as
crashing into a portion of a bridge guardrail. The vehicle was towed from the
scene and held by Brattleboro Towing.
On 08/09/21, at approximately 2045 hours, the operator Remy Magnon, 32, called
the Vermont State Police to inquire where her vehicle was towed. Remy was issued
a criminal citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal
Division on 09/21/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.