Westminster Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

CASE#: 21B103195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/30/21 at 0105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road and Weatherhead Hollow Road

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Remy Magnon

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/30/21, at approximately 0105 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a motor vehicle off the roadway with no one around it. Troopers

responded to the scene and were not able to locate the operator. Investigation

revealed that the operator damaged a stop sign by driving over it as well as

crashing into a portion of a bridge guardrail. The vehicle was towed from the

scene and held by Brattleboro Towing.

On 08/09/21, at approximately 2045 hours, the operator Remy Magnon, 32, called

the Vermont State Police to inquire where her vehicle was towed. Remy was issued

a criminal citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal

Division on 09/21/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.