Acclaimed American Singer Marla Malvins Drops High-Energy Cover of Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits"

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is in news again with her powerful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits".

This is my honest attempt as a tribute to Ed Sheeran.” — Marla Malvins, Singer/Songwriter, Los Angeles, USA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music and musical artist Vin Cooper, the Los Angeles-based acclaimed singer Marla Malvins releases a powerful cover of Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits".

Marla’s recently released cover songs Skyfall, Havana, Djadja, Pookie, Drivers License, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean have won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet again a jaw-dropping cover of Ed Sheeran's recently released single "Bad Habits".

"Bad Habits" is a song by British singer Ed Sheeran, released on 25 June 2021 through Asylum Records UK as the lead single of his upcoming fifth studio album. The song marked his first solo release from an album in over four years.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Canadian rapper Tesher’s Punjabi-English song “Jalebi Baby”. Marla's cover of Jalebi Baby song is scheduled for worldwide release on Aug 27, 2021. Be on the lookout!

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA.

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Visit VIKI Publishing® Music for the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music .

