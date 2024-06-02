Acclaimed singer Marla Malvins and VIKI Publishing release cover of Lady Gaga's hit single "Always Remember Us This Way"
French-American singer Marla Malvins makes headlines once again with her latest single: "Always Remember Us This Way" from the movie A Star Is Born.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer Marla Malvins has teamed up with the San Francisco-based music label VIKI Publishing® Music to release a captivating new single: a cover of Lady Gaga's hit "Always Remember Us This Way," a soundtrack from the movie A Star Is Born. The collaboration highlights Marla Malvins' captivating vocals and the reggae background music, showcasing her talent and establishing her as a rising star and a formidable presence in the industry.
The original "Always Remember Us This Way" is a soundtrack from the 2018 film A Star Is Born, performed by Lady Gaga. The song received widespread critical acclaim and topped the Billboard charts.
Marla Malvins has amassed a global following with her impressive array of multilingual cover songs, including titles like “Calm Down,” “Unstoppable,” “One Night in Dubai,” “Gasolina,” “Naatu Naatu,” "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Flowers," "Jai Ho!," "Kaavaalaa," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Kurchi Madathapetti," "Bailando," "Love Nwantiti," "Let Me Love You," and “Everybody – Backstreet's Back.” Additionally, her original compositions like "Hope," "Espoir," “Vikitopia,” “Haters Gonna Hate,” "Sojugada Sooju Mallige," "Sojugada Divya Yatra," "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," and "Sojugada (Una devoción divina)" have garnered a dedicated fan following.
Marla Malvins' latest single, "Always Remember Us This Way," is now available for streaming on major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more.
Fans can also anticipate upcoming releases, including a Kannada-English version of her original track “HOPE” titled "Bharavase," a French version of "Haters Gonna Hate" titled "Laisse les détester," a cover of Sia & David Guetta's viral single "Titanium," a cover of Otilia Brumă's "Bilionera," and a cover of Haddaway's "What Is Love."
Stay connected with Marla Malvins on social media and YouTube. Follow Marla Malvins on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook to stay up-to-date on her latest news and releases:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marlamalvins
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins
Fans can also subscribe to Marla Malvins' official YouTube artist channel and VEVO channel to get notified of her upcoming singles:
Official Artist Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvins
Official VEVO Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvinsVEVO
Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more. Stay updated on the latest news at https://www.vikipublishing.com/viki-music and follow Marla Malvins on Spotify here.
Show your support for Marla by becoming a patron on her Patreon platform, where you can get early access to all her upcoming music and exclusive free merch at https://www.patreon.com/MarlaMalvins .
Subscribe to the VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to receive notifications for all upcoming releases of VIKI Publishing® Music.
Marla Malvins - Always Remember Us This Way (Lyric Video)