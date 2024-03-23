Singer Marla Malvins and VIKI Publishing® Music Release Uplifting New Single, 'HOPE'

HOPE - Marla Malvins (feat. Primrose Fernetise) ESPOIR (Version française) - Marla Malvins (feat. Primrose Fernetise) Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down Remix Cover by Marla Malvins

French-American vocalist Marla Malvins makes headlines once again with her latest single, 'HOPE'.

Marla's enchanting vocals, harmonized with Vinay & Kiara Shankar's touching lyrics, raise 'HOPE' to uplift those facing life's struggles.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, a San Francisco-based music label company, and the acclaimed father-daughter author/songwriting duo Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar, Marla Malvins has crafted a remarkable track poised to captivate fans worldwide. The lyrics of "HOPE," penned by the talented father-daughter duo, are bound to inspire music lovers everywhere. Malvins' latest offering stands as a compelling addition to her impressive repertoire and is primed to make waves in the music industry. Fans of the talented vocalist can enjoy "HOPE" on various music streaming platforms.

French-American vocalist Marla Malvins has amassed a global following with her impressive array of multilingual cover songs, spanning titles such as “Calm Down,” “Unstoppable,” “One Night in Dubai,” “Gasolina,” "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Flowers," "Jai Ho!," "Kaavaalaa," "Locked Out of Heaven," Kurchi Madathapetti," "Bailando," "Let Me Love You," and “Everybody – Backstreet's Back.” Additionally, her original compositions like “Vikitopia,” “Haters Gonna Hate,” "Sojugada Sooju Mallige," "Sojugada Divya Yatra," "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," and "Sojugada (Una devoción divina)," have cultivated a devoted fan base.

Malvins' latest single, 'HOPE,' is now available for streaming on major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more

Fans can also anticipate the release of the French version of "HOPE," titled "ESPOIR," and the Kannada-English version of HOPE titled "BHARAVASE." Stay tuned for more exciting releases from this talented artist.

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more.

Did you know that the songwriter Kiara Shankar is only sixteen years old and already an acclaimed author of multiple children’s books? Her recent book, "Avocado the Turtle," has been translated into fifteen languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, French, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Hebrew, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Ukrainian, and more.

