VIKI Publishing® Music and Marla Malvins Release Inspiring Kannada-English Version Single 'Bharavase'

Bharavase by Marla Malvins & Amulya Mysore Bilionera by Marla Malvins Cheap Thrills by Marla Malvins

French-American singer Marla Malvins makes headlines once again with her latest Kannada-English single, 'BHARAVASE.'

Echoes of HOPE, bridging languages and connecting East-West music cultures with every note.” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the acclaimed father-daughter author/songwriting duo Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar, and upcoming artist Amulya Mysore, VIKI Publishing® Music, a San Francisco-based music label company, and acclaimed singer Marla Malvins have created a mesmerizing track set to enchant audiences around the globe.

The lyrics of "BHARAVASE," the Kannada-English version of the original title "HOPE," penned by the talented father-daughter duo, are bound to inspire music lovers everywhere. Malvins' latest offering, along with the Kannada vocals of Amulya Mysore, enriches her diverse repertoire and is poised to capture the hearts of listeners worldwide. Music lovers can enjoy "BHARAVASE" on various music streaming platforms.

Marla Malvins has amassed a global following with her impressive array of multilingual cover songs, spanning titles such as “Calm Down,” “Unstoppable,” “One Night in Dubai,” "Always Remember Us This Way," “Gasolina,” "Titanium," "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Flowers," "Jai Ho!," "Kaavaalaa," "Locked Out of Heaven," Kurchi Madathapetti," "Bailando," "Let Me Love You," and “Everybody – Backstreet's Back.” Additionally, her original compositions like “Hope,” “Espoir,” “Vikitopia,” “Haters Gonna Hate,” "Sojugada Sooju Mallige," "Sojugada Divya Yatra," "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," and "Sojugada (Una devoción divina)," have cultivated a devoted fan base.

'BHARAVASE' is now available for streaming on major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more.

Look forward to Marla's upcoming releases, including a French version of 'Haters Gonna Hate' titled 'Laisse les détester,' covers of Sia & Sean Paul's hit single 'Cheap Thrills,' Otilia Brumă's 'Bilionera,' Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),' and Haddaway's 'What Is Love.'

Stay connected with Marla Malvins on social media and YouTube. Follow Marla Malvins on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook to stay up-to-date on her latest news and releases:

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marlamalvins

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marlamalvins

Fans can also subscribe to Marla Malvins' official YouTube artist channel and VEVO channel to get notified of her upcoming singles:

• Official Artist Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvins

• Official VEVO Channel: https://YouTube.com/MarlaMalvinsVEVO

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more. Stay updated on the latest news at VIKI Publishing® Music, and follow Marla Malvins on Spotify here. Show your support for Marla by becoming a patron on her Patreon platform, where you can get early access to all her upcoming music and exclusive free merch at Marla Malvins' Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/MarlaMalvins

Amulya Mysore is an upcoming artist who recently won the 'Grand Performer of the Season' award for her performance on Zee Kannada's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Season 20' and is an artist at Akashavani Mysuru (All India Radio). Connect with Amulya on Instagram at @amulya_mysore_music .

Did you know that the songwriter Kiara Shankar is only sixteen years old and already an acclaimed author of multiple children’s books? Her recent book, "Avocado the Turtle," has been translated into fifteen languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, French, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Hebrew, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Ukrainian, and more.

Check out Kiara's books on Amazon.

Follow VIKI Publishing®:

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikipublishing

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vikipublishing

Subscribe to the VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to receive notifications for all upcoming releases.

Learn more about VIKI Publishing® at https://www.vikipublishing.com/about-us

Bharavase (Kannada-English Version) | ಭರವಸೆ | Marla Malvins | Amulya Mysore | Official Lyric Video | VIKI Publishing Music