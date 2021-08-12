Milkio has demonstrated New Zealand grass-fed ghee goodness as a milk substitute
Milkio Foods has joined the Honey & Milk International Festival to present grass-fed ghee as a safe and wholesome milk substitute for dairy sensitives.
Dairy nutrition - a healthy shortcut to boosts physical immunity, lactose-intolerant people can enjoy health benefits by adding ghee to diet, & ghee is full of nutrition without the risk of an allergy”HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of late, the Honey & Milk International Festival was hosted by Bee Amazed Pte Ltd. It was a virtual conference exhibition where B2B and B2C business owners and operators worldwide joined and discussed their product details. The objective was to form a business network for creating a niche audience for individual business promotion and brand management.
— Akhil
Milkio Foods, New Zealand deals in grass-fed ghee products like grass-fed ghee, 100% Organic grass-fed ghee, A2 organic grass-fed ghee, Cultured organic grass-fed ghee, and Infused ghee products range.
Across the world, at least 68% of the global population are found dairy sensitives. This population includes lactose intolerants, casein allergies, and people with irritated stomachs who cannot avail dairy nutrition due to their milk allergy or inability to digest milk and milk products.
Mr. Akhil Ojha, Manager operations, Milkio Foods, was the Spokesman in this virtual business conference on behalf of Milkio Foods, the leading ghee manufacturer and exporter from New Zealand. He said that “dairy nutrition is a healthy shortcut to improve physical immunity. But dairy sensitive, lactose intolerants, casein allergies cannot consume milk and cannot get dairy nutrition. But by adding grass-fed ghee in their diet, they can enjoy dairy health benefits, as ghee is full of dairy nutrition without the risk of a dairy allergy.”
Furthermore, he has added information about Milkio Cultured organic grass-fed ghee that severely lactose intolerants can taste and enjoy ghee nutrition with Cultured organic grass-fed ghee as the ghee contains lactic acid is soothing for the most sensitive stomach even.
Milkio Foods has launched a wide range of grass-fed ghee products. All the products are 100% pure New Zealand produces, made of the finest raw ingredients, and with the support of deep dairy expertise of the New Zealand dairy legacy.
Milkio Foods is operating its retail business under the Milkio brand. At the same time, the company has expanded its business in B2B categories under private label and ghee contract manufacturing niches.
Milkio has started its manufacturing journey in 2016 in Hamilton as a Ghee manufacturing company. Milkio ghee is now exported to 15 countries, including the USA, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Egypt, Chile, etc.
Milkio has the following certifications: Certified Organic by BioGro NZ Ltd. (USDA Organic), Halal, Kosher, USFDA, Certified HACCP by SGS, RMP by MPI, NZ, including many country-specific listing - like China, Korea, Chile, UAE, Saudi, Thailand, etc.
Milkio Foods product portfolio includes 100% Organic grass-fed ghee, A2 organic grass-fed ghee, Cultured Organic grass-fed ghee, Grass-Fed Ghee, Cultured Grass-Fed Ghee, Infused Grass-Fed Ghee (garlic extract, Himalayan Pink Salt), Grass-Fed Sheep Ghee, etc.
Now Milkio grass-fed ghee products are available in Amazon USA.
https://milkio.co.nz/grass-fed-ghee
