WVDOH Investing in Future with Scholarship Program

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways celebrated the future of the organization this week with a reception to present scholarship awards to promising college students looking for a career in DOH. The West Virginia Division of Highways Scholarship Program was created in 2016 as a recruiting tool to allow DOH to choose and reward the brightest college students who are looking for a career within the organization. Upon serving a year working with DOH as a Co-Op and entering their junior year of college, students can apply to WVDOH Scholarship Program, where they are eligible for up to $3,000 a semester towards their educations. Scholarship recipients agree to work for DOH for a few years in exchange for the scholarships. Obviously, DOH hopes they will choose to stay longer and make DOH their careers. “It means a lot to us to have a pool of people to work with us for the future,” Deputy State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston told scholarship recipients at an awards ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. “You’re going to go through your college experience without worrying where you’re going to work. We’re right here waiting for you.” Natasha White, director of DOH’s Human Resources Division, said the scholarship program is one of DOH’s most important recruiting tools for young talent. “This is something that we take so seriously that it’s actually in West Virginia Code that we have to have it,” White said. Rules and conditions of the scholarship program are written into state law. Previously only available to engineering students, the scholarship program was recently expanded. Currently students majoring in engineering, accounting, information technology and environmental pursuits are eligible for the program. This year’s scholarship recipients include: Cody Blankenship, a mechanical engineering major at West Virginia Tech.

Allison Facemire, a civil engineering major at West Virginia Tech.

Emily Glover, a civil engineering technology major at Fairmont State College.

Justin Huffman, a civil engineering major at West Virginia Tech.

Eamlim Seang, an engineering major at Marshall University.

Robert Arnold, an engineering major at Fairmont State College. (Not pictured.)

Caitlyn Curry, an accounting major at Marshall University. DOH looks forward to working with all the scholarship recipients for many years into the future. “You’re going to enjoy it,” Secretary White told the scholarship recipients. “You’re going to enjoy learning from all these people.” Students interested in finding out more about the program may contact the DOH Human Resources Division at 304-558-3111.​